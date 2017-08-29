Fill out forms automatically with Chrome for Android [How-to]

Every time you purchase something online you will need to go through a standard set of steps: you’re required to fill in your personal info, address, as well as credit cards details. But this ritual can get annoying fast, especially if you shop online frequently.

Fortunately, if you use Chrome as your mobile Android browser, you can bypass all that by simply turning on the app’s Autofill option. Here’s how to do it:

1. Open up the Chrome app on your Android device (phone or tablet)

2. In the top right, tap More (the three dots)

3. Choose Settings



4. Tap Autofill and Payments

5. Enable Autofill forms

6. Proceed to add Addresses and Credit Cards

You can easily delete or edit address or credit card info.

Add: Tap on Addresses or Credit Cards, then tap on the Add button

Edit: Tap on the entry to change any information. Once you’re done tap Done

Delete: Tap the entry. Tap the Delete button in the right top corner.