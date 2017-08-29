Galaxy S8 and S8+ get Verzion update to speed up facial recognition

Customers on Big Red should be seeing a rather sizeable update hit their Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ devices over the next few days.

Before you get too excited, it’s not Android Oreo. Rather a large update that targets quite a lot of bug fixes. In addition to fixing a huge list of bugs related to VPNs, alarms, and car bluetooth audio, the update also targets a navigation bar tweak and speeding up the facial recognition process.

The changelog is listed below that highlights the key updates:

Faster face recognition

Navigation bar “Show and hide button” updated to interact with a double tap

Alarm notifications on the AOD (Always On Display) fix

Briefing card update notification fix

Car Bluetooth® music browser issue fix

Caller Name ID app update

Smart Switch app update

For B2B enterprise customers: VPN and Knox improvements

The navigation tweak takes the single tap for unlocking or locking the bar hiding is now a double-tap, while the facial recognition change speeds up the process but naturally, makes it less secure.

The update should be hitting devices via an OTA update but if it’s not rolled out to your device just yet, you can try manually triggering it. You can check manually for the update in Settings -> About phone -> Software updates -> Check for Updates where you’ll be prompted to download one if it’s available.

The bluetooth audio bug was a bit hitter for a lot of Galaxy S8 owners so drop us a comment if all your problems have been fixed with this update.