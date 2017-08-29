Learn to code for Android Oreo for just $34 (Deal of the Day)

Get Down to Brass Tacks with 105 Hours of Training in One of Android's Fastest Growing Programming Languages

As Android approaches its 10th anniversary this year, there’s no sign that the platform is slowing. In fact, given that it’s spreading deeper into wearables and connected devices, things look rosy for Google’s beloved OS.

In that time, we’ve found that many have gone from being casual gamers or users to push things to new limits. Some have even taken to creating their own apps, games, or services to better leverage the platform.

If you’re the type of person who says, “Hey, I have an idea for an app, but I don’t know where to go to create it”, we have a solution. Our Deal of the Day is a bundle of education aimed at beginners just like you. With more than 105 hours of content, and 622+ lectures, you’ll get everything you need to start on that killer app.

Even if you know absolutely nothing about coding, this course will introduce you to Java, the Android Studio, IntellJ IDEA, and other key concepts of creating apps for Android.

Worth around $800 on a normal day, we’re able to offer this kit to AndroidGuys readers for only $34. That’s a savings of some 95 percent and only a drop in the bucket when you think of how much different your life might be. Whether creating an app to sell or for personal use, the investment is a small price to pay.

Features

Access 622 lectures & 105 hours of content 24/7

Learn Kotlin, Android Studio, IntelliJ IDEA, & Start Building Kotlin Apps from Scratch

Create engaging, real-world Android apps, like clones of Flappy Bird, calculator, YouTube, & more

Explore functions & the concepts of Object-Oriented Programming needed to program w/ Kotlin

Understand how to monetize your app

Where to Buy

You can pick purchase the full bundle for only $34 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Given that each of the four parts are worth nearly $800 on their own, this kit is the perfect toolbox to help kick off a career in app development. Save 95% and get your Android career off the ground today!

