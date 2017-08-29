Sonos’ upcoming smart speaker will let talk to Siri, Alexa or the Google Assistant

The Sonos speaker will be unveiled on October 4 in New York

The race to fill the virtual assistant-powered speaker void in your home is intensifying as audio specialist Sonos is preparing to enter the market with an offering of its own.

Rumors about the said product have been circulating around for a while, but now the company has started sending out invites for an event scheduled to take place in New York on 4 October.

While the invitation does not specify a smart speaker will be unveiled, the rather amateurish looking mouth at the bottom does hint at voice recognition.

Recently, Sonos’ upcoming speaker was spotted passing through the FCC as product model S13. The listing revealed a few details including the fact that this Google Home competitor will come with far field microphones like the Amazon Echo and more interestingly with support for multiple voice platforms and music services.

This could mean that in theory, the Sonos speaker could offer support for Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant or Cortana.

Sonos’ speaker is expected to bring superior audio quality into the smart speaker game, so if priced right the device could have a big chance of overshadowing the Google Home or Amazon Echo, which offer an average audio experience. But will Sonos be able to compete with Apple’s HomePod which is also coming in December? We’ll have to wait and see.