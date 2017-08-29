The Skyroam Solis is a 4G LTE global Wi-Fi hotspot which doubles as a power bank

Going on a trip and want to stay connected with those back home? We have just the gadget for you. Introducing the Skyroam Solis – a 4G LTE global Wi-Fi hotspot which is also a power bank.

You know how it is when you’re on a holiday – you spend the whole day exploring and taking photos with your smartphones only to realize that you’re soon going to be out of power. What are you to do? Run to the hotel? No way, you take out your Skyroam Solis.

This portable gadget offers unlimited data to up to five gadgets through the Skyroam virtual SIM network at 4G LTE speeds in 100+ countries from across the globe. So when you stop for launch, you can also send the pictures you took throughout the day to your family. You can forget about buying local SIMs, updating plans or roaming charges.

You don’t have to worry about Solis running out of battery, as Skyroam promises the device will last up to 16+ hours thanks to its high-performing Tesla-type batteries.

As mentioned above, the Solis also doubles as a power bank by virtue of the embedded 6,000 mAh additional battery, so you can be sure your mobile devices will never run out of juice.

If you like what we told you so far about the Skyroam Solis, then you should know the device is available for purchase starting today for $149.99 from Skyroam’s official website, but also at Fry’s Electronics, BluWire, and Cavaraty.

With the purchase, you’ll also get a free 24-hour global Wi-Fi daypass, along with a USB-C charging capable and USB-C standard USB adapter. This is a limited time promotion. Normally a global Wi-Fi daypass with unlimited data is available for $9.