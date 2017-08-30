Acer introduces two LTE-connected 360-Degree cameras

Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve wanted to instantly share 360-degree footage you’ve taken but had to wait till you found an internet connection? Or perhaps been in a situation where a livestream would be amazing, but you forgot your smartphone to stream from?

Acer has today introduced two 360-degree cameras that feature LTE connectivity. The Holo360 all-in-one camera that allows users to capture, view, edit and share with just one device, and the Vision360 cloud-connected in-car camera, designed for using in driving experiences.

Acer Holo360 Camera

The Acer Holo360 is powered by the Qualcomm Connected Camera Platform with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 mobile processor meaning it has some good processing power behind it. This means that it can stitch videos together in real-time for instant sharing. It has a 3-inch screen and delivers photos in 6.9K resolution and videos in 4K. The Holo360 runs on Android 7.1, which allows users to share 360-degree photos and videos directly to social networks.

Acer Vision360 Camera

There are two cameras functioning together to provide a full 360-degree viewing angle. That means that you’ll capture the road and your reaction when racing around the track. The camera is capable of capturing in 4K and when something collides with the vehicle while it is in motion, the device will trigger a recording that includes GPS coordinates of where the incident occurred, which is not only saved in a secure area on the device’s internal

It can be used in everyday scenarios too – the camera is capable of capturing in 4K and when something collides with the vehicle while it is in motion, the device will trigger a recording that includes GPS coordinates of where the incident occurred, which is not only saved in a secure area on the device’s internal storage, but also uploaded to the cloud.

You can also use the device while the car is stationary and parked to capture any collisions with the footage being sent to the cloud. The Vision360 also provides users with on-demand remote viewing and location-tracking from the device for peace-of-mind.

The Acer Holo360 connected camera will be available in North America in November at $429 bundled with a water-resistant case, and in EMEA in Q4 with prices starting at €349.

Check out the full press release for more information.