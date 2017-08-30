Gear Up: Cut the cord with these Anker wireless charging pads

Wireless charging has been around for quite a few years, but has come and gone depending on how the smartphone market is shaped each year. It seems that we’re in a current state of flux as many devices are launching with the ability to wirelessly charge (even the iPhone 8 could have it).

However, part of the problem with wireless charging is that OEM’s hope that you buy the one they released, which is usually priced at more than $50. Thankfully, there are a plethora of different options on the market that will save you a few bucks while making sure you can cut the cables.

If you’ve been following AndroidGuys for awhile, then you’ve likely heard of Anker and its array of reliable accessories for all of your devices. The company was gracious enough to send out not one, but two wireless charging pads so that everyone can get a better idea of what to expect.

Anker Wireless Charger with micro USB

Starting us off today is the standard micro USB wireless charging pad from Anker. The pad features a non-slip grip on the bottom, making it easy for you to stick it on your desk, and use it without worrying about the pad moving all over the place.

Around the edges, you’ll notice a plastic edge, which holds a pretty awesome feature – LED indicators. These LED indicators allow you to know when your device is charging, and they pulsate every 10 seconds just to keep you up-to-date on what’s going on with your phone.

Other than the LED indicators, the best feature of this charging pad may just be how slim and sleek it is. I’ve already packed this in my bag with my on the go so that I can charge my phone at the coffee shop by simply plugging in the charging pad to my laptop.

Now, there is a 10W fast charge mode, but you must be using a Quick Charge wall adapter, which is not included in the box. If you aren’t using Quick Charge, you’ll charge at the standard rate, which is to be expected.

As for pricing, the standard Anker Wireless Charging Pad, you won’t be charged an arm and a leg. Instead, you can hit the button below to snag this for just $19.99 with One-Day Prime shipping!

Buy the Anker Wireless Charging Pad!

Anker Wireless Charger with USB-C

The next wireless charging option we’re going to look at is the Anker Fast Wireless Charger with USB-C. This wireless charging pad includes many of the features of the aforementioned wireless charger, with some slight improvements. First and foremost, this version comes equipped with USB Type-C, which may make some of you out there pretty happy.

Additionally, this wireless charger also includes a LED indicator ring, but thanks to the button located on the bottom, you can easily turn it on or off. Plus, you don’t have to flip it over every time, as you can just push on the edge of the charging pad to activate/deactivate the LEDs.

This option would be better suited for your desk at home or the office, versus being taken on the go. This is due to the fact that it’s a tad bit thicker than the standard wireless charger, measuring in at 0.5 inches, versus the 0.3 inches of its brethren.

By no means is that a knock on this product, it’s just something to make note of if you’re comparing the two head-to-head. But if you do end up using this at your home or office, there is a non-slip ring on the bottom which makes sure that it doesn’t move around while you’re putting your phone on the charger or taking it off.

Now, considering that this charger comes with USB Type-C, the price is a little bit higher than the other option. This wireless charger comes in at $25.99, but also is available with Amazon’s One-Day Prime shipping. So if you’re interested, hit the button below to check it out!

Buy the Anker Wireless Charger with USB Type-C!

Conclusion

Both of these wireless chargers are great options if you happened to be in the market for one, and neither will break the bank. If you are looking to travel, I would recommend the standard Anker wireless charger, but if you’re looking for an option for your home or office, the USB Type-C option would probably be the better choice.

Let us know what you think about these and if you’ll be looking to pick one up for yourself!