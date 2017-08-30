Buy an HTC U11 and get a chance to win a smart home bundle

HTC lets you win some prizes if you order the U11

Last month, the HTC U11 become the first smartphone with integrated, hands-free Amazon Alexa assistant.

Sure other phones like the Huawei Mate 9 let you access Alexa, but they require users to open an app and pushing a button before issuing a voice request. You don’t have to do so on the HTC though. You can simply say “Alexa” and Amazon’s assistant will pop up.

And to celebrate the wonderful marriage between the U11 and Alexa, HTC announced it’s giving away three smart home bundles that will change the way you interact with your house and phone.

Customers who place an order for an HTC U11 (on HTC.com or Amazon.com) from now through Sept 19 will automatically be entered to win one of three sweepstakes bundles. The winners will be randomly picked on the following dates: September 6, 13 and 20.

Bundles include the following products:

1. HTC U11 ($650 Value) with HTC Alexa

2. Under Armor Health Box

3. Wink Home Hub

4. Schlage Connect Smart Lock

5. Ecobee 4 Smart Thermostat

6. TP Link Smartplug (2 per pack)

7. TP Link Lightswitch (2 per pack)

8. Amazon Music 3-month subscription

9. Amazon Audible 3-month subscription

So if you were thinking of purchasing the HTC U11, now it would be a great time to do so!