Diesel’s first Android Wear smartwatch now available for $325

Clothing brand, Diesel announced its first Android Wear smartwatch back at Beselworld in March. Now, the product called the Diesel On Full Guard is available for purchase in Macy’s department stores for the price of $325. Customers can also pre-order it online.

Diesel also has other Android Wear models in the pipeline from the same On family which are expected to land on September 25.

Like a lot of smartwatches out there, the Diesel On Full Guard comes packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor and a circular AMOLED display. It also includes IP67 certification, so it will continue to work just fine if you get caught in the rain, but you won’t be able to take it for a swim.

Diesel’s new wearable can be used to track steps, sleep cycles or calories burned and has custom wireless charging (estimated battery life up to 24h).

The watch is available with a 48mm case and is currently available with a black case and black/brown leather strap or steel bracelet.

But does the watch have any standout features that might make it worth paying $325 for? Yes, the software enhancements offered through the Diesel T-ON-I smartwatch app will most likely makes you look at this watch twice.

T-ON-I stands for Time, Organizing, Notification and Intelligence and can add things like watch face overlays that add extra functionality to Android Wear. For example, one can darken the display once you set the device to Do Not Disturb, but will show you notifications through cracks. Another one fogs the display once the smartwatch detects you went from active to inactive.

Naturally, the hardware sitting inside the Diesel On Full Guard has been produced by Fossil, which also provides its services to other fashion houses including Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, and Marc Jacobs.