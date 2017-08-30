Fossil announces ‘major expansion’ into Android Wear

In a first since launching with Android Wear, Fossil smartwatches will have a full round display

Fossil Group today confirmed that it will have a “massive expansion” into Android Wear over the coming year. The announcement, which comes on the eve of IFA 2017, indicates that it will add new brands to its touchscreen wearables running Android Wear.

Fossil already has five brands (Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, Michael Kors and Misfit) which will have new, full-round smartwatches later this year. It is not immediately clear which brands will be joining the portfolio. Others under the Fossil umbrella include Armani Exchange, Chaps, DKNY, kate spade new york, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, MICHELE, Relic, Skagen and Tory Burch.

1 of 5

Here’s a quick breakdown as to what we should expect among the five current brands over the next few months.

Diesel – The first Diesel On Full Guard touchscreen smartwatch will be available for presale August 29 , with the entire collection globally available September 25 .

– The first Diesel On Full Guard touchscreen smartwatch will be available for presale , with the entire collection globally available . Emporio Armani – The first Emporio Armani Connected touchscreen smartwatch is the epitome of sophistication, combining classic watch design with innovative technology. The smartwatch – available September 14 – features 11 interchangeable straps and a Saved Faces watch app, which allows you to take your watch from day to night with leather, silicone and stainless steel straps.

– The first Emporio Armani Connected touchscreen smartwatch is the epitome of sophistication, combining classic watch design with innovative technology. The smartwatch – available – features 11 interchangeable straps and a Saved Faces watch app, which allows you to take your watch from day to night with leather, silicone and stainless steel straps. Fossil – Fossil launches its first full-round touchscreen smartwatches, Fossil Q Venture and Fossil Q Explorist. These sleeker smartwatches feature stunning OLED displays and exclusive new watch apps. New styles are now available in select Fossil stores and on Fossil.com.

– Fossil launches its first full-round touchscreen smartwatches, Fossil Q Venture and Fossil Q Explorist. These sleeker smartwatches feature stunning OLED displays and exclusive new watch apps. New styles are now available in select Fossil stores and on Fossil.com. Michael Kors – The Michael Kors Access Sofie touchscreen smartwatches were developed with women in mind and feature a dazzling, sleek casebody and screen. The Michael Kors Access Grayson touchscreen smartwatch is designed for the sophisticated man on the go with a stainless steel casebody and oversized screen. All new Michael Kors Access touchscreen smartwatches will be available globally September 25 .

– The Michael Kors Access Sofie touchscreen smartwatches were developed with women in mind and feature a dazzling, sleek casebody and screen. The Michael Kors Access Grayson touchscreen smartwatch is designed for the sophisticated man on the go with a stainless steel casebody and oversized screen. All new Michael Kors Access touchscreen smartwatches will be available globally . Misfit – Misfit Vapor, which includes heart rate monitoring, standalone music functionality, and is swim proof to 5ATM, will be available in October.

According to Fossil, there will be more than 300 connected watch styles spread over more than one dozen brands by the end of this year. Aside from the Android Wear 2.0 models, Fossil also offers hybrid designs and, of course, traditional watches.