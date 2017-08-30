Official LineageOS 14.1 nightlies now available for OnePlus 5, more LG G6 versions

LineageOS official builds are now available to download and install on more devices. The smartphones that are getting LineageOS 14.1 nightlies treatment are the OnePlus 5 (cheeseburger), Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (mido), European LG G6 (h870), US unlocked LG G6 (us997) and Sony Xperia L (taoshan).

LineageOS 14.1 which is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat is already available for an impressive number of devices, but the developer team plans to bring it to even more models.

At the same time, Lineage has already started working on LineageOS 15 which is based on the recently released Android 8.0 Oreo.

Lineage is what rose from the ashes following Cyanogen Inc.’s demise back in December 2016. It’s basically a continuation of CyanogenMod OS and even retains the same build number system.

Earlier this month, LineageOS published a changelog detailing all major changes since July 3rd. It includes improvements such as updated Chromium Webview (to version 60), merged of July patches for both LineageOS 14.1 and 13.0. merged August Security Patches for LineageOS 14.1, as well as a host of Jelly browser upgrades. You can check out the full changelog by clicking here.

Anyway if you’re holding on to a OnePlus 5 you can go ahead and try LineageOS 14.1 right now!