OnePlus Student Program is now live, shaves 10% off the OnePlus 5

OnePlus is bringing out the big guns this back to school season. The Chinese company just announced a Student Program which will allow students (obviously) to get 10% off its products including the new and shiny OnePlus 5.

The Student Program is available for all students in a select number of regions including the USA, Canada, and the UK.

In order to be given access to the program, you will need to provide proof that you are a student. Login to Student Beans in order to verify your account and gain access to the Student Program.

Once you become a member, you’ll be able to claim your discount coupon which is valid for a whole month. Use it to grab the OnePlus 5 with 6GB of RAM + 64GB storage with $47.90 off or 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage version with $53.90 off. However, keep in mind that you can purchase only 1 discounted OnePlus 5 per account.

The good news is that there’s no limit when it comes to accessories purchases, so at least you can go wild with cases and dash chargers.

OnePlus also partnered up with iconic drone maker DJI to offer a bunch of exclusive bundles. Read more about it here.