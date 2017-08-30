Samsung adds Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear IconX to its roster of wearables

Samsung on Wednesday introduced three new devices as part of its portfolio of wearable products. The trio emphasize fitness features such as the ability to swim in salt water with the Gear Sport and Fit 2 Pro, but they do not include the Bixby voice assistant technology. Moreover, they fill in gaps between current products and look to help the Samsung brand further push into wearables.

Expected to launch over the coming weeks, consumers should be on the lookout for the Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro, and IconX 2018.

Features and Highlights of Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro

Water Resistance and Swim Tracking : An ideal companion for any swim – from laps to playing in the pool – these devices are 5 ATM certified for water resistance… track key swim metrics including lap count, lap time, stroke type and more.

: An ideal companion for any swim – from laps to playing in the pool – these devices are 5 ATM certified for water resistance… track key swim metrics including lap count, lap time, stroke type and more. Top-of-the-line Heart Rate Monitoring : With improved accuracy, the devices offer advanced real-time heart rate monitoring… continuously monitor your heart activity.

: With improved accuracy, the devices offer advanced real-time heart rate monitoring… continuously monitor your heart activity. Premium Partnerships : Daily activity can be supplemented with updated Under Armour and Spotify partnerships… access to Under Armour’s fitness apps including UA Record™, MyFitnessPal®, MapMyRun® and Endomondo™ for activity, nutrition, sleep, and fitness tracking functions.

: Daily activity can be supplemented with updated Under Armour and Spotify partnerships… access to Under Armour’s fitness apps including UA Record™, MyFitnessPal®, MapMyRun® and Endomondo™ for activity, nutrition, sleep, and fitness tracking functions. Auto Activity Detection : Automatic activity detection… can recognize the following categories of activities: Walking, Running, Cycling or performing Dynamic Activities that could include dancing to basketball.

: Automatic activity detection… can recognize the following categories of activities: Walking, Running, Cycling or performing Dynamic Activities that could include dancing to basketball. Personalized Motivation: You can customize your own wellness plan with tailored goals and alerts.

Samsung Gear Sport

The Gear Sport is positioned as more of a smartwatch designed for active lifestyles. Wearers can use it to track health and wellness goals, get nutrition management alerts, and more. Available in Blue and Black, it includes traditional Gear features such as Samsung Pay, activity tracking, and controlling Samsung IoT-enabled devices.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

As an updated take on an already existing model, the Gear Fit2 Pro features advanced built-in GPS tracking. Offered in Black and Red, it’s a stylish fitness band that can also track swimming and heart rate.

Samsung IconX 2018

Refreshed for fall, the updated set of truly wireless headphones now provide five hours of battery life when streaming audio. Moreover, the battery case (charged by USB-C) can also fully charge the buds.

Each bud includes 4GB of storage, giving listeners the ability to carry music around in the ears. That means no watch, no phone, no armband, no nothing — just you and the music.

The IconX 2018 add support for Samsung’s Bixby assistant (tap and hold the earbud) for select handsets. These earphones will be sold in black, gray and pink.

Gear Fit2 Pro will be available for pre-order on August 31, 2017 at 9:00am EST for $199.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Macys and Samsung.com. Those who pre-order the Gear Fit2 Pro from participating retailers are eligible to receive a free pair of Samsung U Flex wireless headphones, redeemable at Samsungpromotions.com. Gear Fit2 Pro will be available on September 15, 2017 through Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Macys, Samsung.com, Sprint and U.S. Cellular.