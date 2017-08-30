This 360-degree camera snaps onto your Android phone, $79.99 (Deal of the Day)

Panoramic photos are really quite awesome, but they’re not always that easy to capture. Sure, some camera apps are helpful and walk you through the process, but it’s not guaranteed to have true 360-degree images.

Our Deal of the Day is a camera that plugs into your phone’s USB Type-C or microUSB port and which captures full panoramic shots. We’re talking complete, roundabout photos in 8-megapixel glory.

Features

2MP CMOS Sensor

Still image resolution up to 8MP & video resolution up to 2048 x 1024 @ 30fps

Memory is expandable w/ external micro SD card (not included)

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Android 360° Camera Attachment for only $79.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Typically priced around $150, it’s 46% off for a limited time.

