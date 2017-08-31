AndroidGuys Ten for Ten Giveaways: Celebrating ten years of Android (Week 1)

On November 5, 2007, the world changed. Google led a group of 34 companies to establish the Open Handset Alliance, and with it came the launch of the Android Operating System. Since that very day, we here at AndroidGuys have been fans. We love Android for its ability to connect, inform, and inspire people throughout the entire world.
AndroidGuys launched then, too. For the last ten years its been our goal to cover, analyze, and celebrate Google and Android. We love Android just like anyone else and we’re as excited as the guys in Mountain View for the tenth anniversary of Android.
So, we’re celebrating.
We’ve teamed up with some truly amazing companies for ten weeks of giveaways. Each week will allow one lucky winner to walk away with a prize pack of products from some of the most well-known names in Android. We’ve tried to work with companies to include products that all fit together. Some weeks will have a theme, some weeks will revolve around one grand prize.
Ten years of Android; Ten years of AndroidGuys
We’re doing this to celebrate Android, but also to celebrate you. Without the amazing community that has sprung up around both Android and AndroidGuys, none of this would be possible. As much as this is a celebration of Android and our website, it’s also a way for us to say thank you for all the support, feedback, and love that you’ve given us over the years.
Blu VIVO 8 Smartphone
Focal Spark Wireless
MEEM Memory Cable
Anker SoundCore 2
Tronsmart Micro USB cables 3-pack
Wireless Charging Nightlight
TaoTronics CD Slot Phone Mount
$25 Google Play Gift Card
Get music, movies, books, Android apps, and more on Google Play. Purchase and enjoy your content on both the web and your Android phone/tablet. We thank Google for graciously donating these gift cards for the giveaway.
