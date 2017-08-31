Nest launches Thermostat E

When it comes to smart homes, one of the first names that come to mind is Nest who have been in the business of smart thermostats since 2011.

Nest today have expanded its range with the launch of the Thermostat E to further help owners who have saved more than 14 billion kWh to date.

The new Thermostat E brings a new look and new features at a lower price point. It also comes with a pre-configured schedule to start saving energy straight out of the box.

“In 2011, we reinvented the thermostat category to make it easy for people to save energy,” said Matt Rogers, co-founder and chief product officer, Nest. ”Fast forward six years: Nest owners have saved more than 14 billion kWh — the equivalent of providing electricity to all the homes in New York State for over 100 days — and now we are bringing beautiful design and proven energy saving capabilities into even more homes. To do that, we needed to simplify. The more subtle look and feel of the Nest Thermostat E will seamlessly blend into any environment. It’s everything our customers have come to know and love from Nest thermostats with a renewed focus on user simplicity and control.”

• New industrial design. The Nest Thermostat E moves away from the prominent look of the Nest Learning Thermostat and replaces it with a more subtle design, highlighted by a white exterior ring and frosted display.

• Frosted display. The frosted display is designed to blend into your home. It achieves this effect with special display technology that lets light out but doesn’t let light in. When the frosted display is off, the screen is grey. When it’s on, it displays soft text and images that are designed to be easy to see and read with a slight glow. The frosted display uses an ambient light sensor to share information at just the right brightness.

• Scheduling made simple. The Nest Thermostat E comes with a pre-set schedule, which enables customers to save energy right out of the box. This can be easily managed directly from the Nest app. Or it can learn your schedule, just like the Nest Learning Thermostat. It’s ENERGY STARⓇ certified and expected to save between $131 and $145 a year per the results of an internal Nest study and two independent studies of the previous model.

The Thermostat E can also turn off automatically when it detects nobody is at home to offer even further energy savings.

The Nest Thermostat E is available on www.nest.com for $169 USD, as well as from leading retailers and energy partners.