QardioBase2 smart scale and body analyzer debuts for $149.99

If you’re a health enthusiasts, you’ll probably be interested to know that connected health device company Qardio has just unveiled the second-generation version of its QardioBase smart scale and body analyzer.

A follow-up of the original model which launched in 2015, the new QardioBase 2 comes with a design upgrade and new features.

While the new smart scale continues to flaunt the same characteristic “floating” design, it also improves upon it by offering a much more stable base, even for people with large feet.

The QardioBase 2 includes a new brighter and crisper display, so you can easily see the body measurements. An upgraded haptic engine has been added for improved vibration feedback.

The embedded sensor system has also been enhanced to deliver quicker and better measurements. The smart scale relies on a rechargeable battery that is said to be able to last up to 12 months on a single charge.

Like the original QardioBase, the new model can track weight, body mass index (BMI) and full body composition (% of muscle, fat, water, bone) measurements. The health gadget comes with a motivational goal setting mode, as well as a pregnancy mode (tracks progress throughout each trimester).

Most importantly, the new QardioBase can automatically recognize more than one user, while also keeping individual stats private. Users can pair the smart scale with the Qardio App to track progress better, set goals and more.

QardioBase 2 is already available for purchase for $149.99 a pop for customers in the US, UK, and continental Europe. Get your smart scale in Arctic White or Volcanic Black.