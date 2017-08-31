Swappa continues expansion with addition of full gaming section

Swappa, one of our favorite places to buy and sell smartphones, has spread its wings yet again. Following the expansion into wearables, laptops, and VR comes its newest endeavor: gaming. That’s right, you can now buy and sell video games and consoles, too.

Starting today you can visit swappa.com to purchase a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, or games for the respective systems. Additionally, one can also find accessories on the site as well.

After having kicked around in development for a few months, the foray into gaming makes sense for Swappa. The site already has a pretty wide range of electronics; just about everyone we know has an interest in games.

At launch, users will have to decide the asking prices for video games, consoles, and accessories. Swappa plans to add charts and historical data to help more closely align buyers and sellers. As it already does for phones, this information will show recent sales and trends for pricing.

Navigating the gaming section is as to be expected. Click on a game title (EX: Madden NFL 16) and you’ll be presented with a gallery of screen shots, ratings, release details, a full description, and alias titles (EX: Madden NFL Sixteen). Moreover, you can search the website for one of these alternative names. If the game is available for other consoles, you’ll also be given the option to find the one you want. Results can also be pared down by condition or pricing.

Similar to how Swappa handles phones and other devices, its market is based on an honor system. Buyer beware always applies when dealing with online sales, but, thanks to a partnership with PayPal, both sides are protected in a transaction. So, should the video game you expected to be in mint condition show up with a ton of scratches, you can file a dispute.

Although there are plenty of places to buy and sell your old gear, Swappa has consistently shown itself to be a top choice. We’ve long appreciated the simplicity and its policies and have come to trust the ecosystem. The next time you go to get rid of something tech-based check to see what you can get out of it from Swappa. Conversely, if you are looking to buy something as a gift or replacement device, you might be surprised by its offerings.