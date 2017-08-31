Three years of Zemana Mobile Antivirus Premium, just $14.99 (Deal of the Day)

You carry your phone with you everywhere you go, right? The last thing you need is for it to get compromised or come down with a virus. Despite all of the assurances from Google, there are instances where you can become a victim of malware. This is especially going to be the case if you don’t get all of your apps from the Play Store.

Our Deal of the Day is a three-year license to Zemana Mobile Antivirus Premium features for only $14.99. That’s right, for the cost of ticket to the movie you can protect your phone and yourself against all sorts of risks. Go through AndroidGuys and you’ll save some 66% off the normal cost.

This easy-to-install, no-frills software keeps your mobile device safe from malware, spyware, viruses, keyloggers, Trojans, and more, so you can use your phone risk-free.

Features

Protects your phone 24/7 from viruses, keyloggers, Trojans, spyware, & more

Scans your Android 5x faster than standard software

Has relatively no impact on battery life while it is working in the background

Tested & certified by the #1 Antivirus testing house, AV-TEST

Where to Buy

You can purchase a three year premium license to Zemana Mobile Antivirus for only $14.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Alternatively, you can also buy a one-year license for just $9.99.

