YouTube this week started rolling out a new desktop and mobile design, which the company has been testing for a few months now.

Perhaps more surprising is that the Google-owned company – which has been sitting on the same logo for the last 12-years, unveiled a new logo too. The bright red rectangle that encapsulated the “Tube” has been moved in front of YouTube moniker. The new design is believed to work better with multiple screen sizes, even tiny ones.

On top of that, YouTube also introduced a series of new features for its mobile and desktop versions. Now when you’re accessing YouTube on your phone you’ll notice the navigation tabs have been moved to the bottom in order to be closer to your thumbs. New Library and Account tabs have been added too.

The ability to speed up or slow down a video’s playback has also been made available for mobile users, as well as the option of viewing a row of suggested videos while in full screen.

YouTube has been working to implement gestures into its service, so in the coming months, we can expect to see new ones arrive like a feature that lets you jump between videos with a simple swipe.

The idea behind the design overhaul is to bring YouTube in line with Google’s Material Design look. To that end font and buttons are now more pronounced and navigation has been simplified with dividers splitting up the content on the website for a cleaner experience.

These changes are now live so if you want to experience them for yourself, you can open YouTube on your desktop browser or fire up the app on your Android right now.