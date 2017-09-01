B&O Play debuts an expensive pair of wireless earbuds

The Apple AirPods don't look so expensive now, do they?

Don’t like the new Samsung Gear IconX 2018 wireless earbuds for some reason? Well, maybe you’ll prefer what B&O Play has to offer instead.

At IFA, the audio specialist unveiled a pair of wireless earbuds called simply E8. Naturally, they look pretty sleek lined with aluminum and coming with a premium leather case, but the twist is – they cost more than the Apple AirPods (which you can grab for $159).

If high pricing doesn’t scare you off, then you should know the B&O Play E8 earbuds will be available in October for $299 a pop.

For this amount of cash, you’ll get a pair that’s splash and dust resistance and works with a companion smartphone app that lets the user customize sound profiles.

What’s more, the buds come with voice recognition support for virtual assistants like Siri or Alexa.

What about battery life you might be wondering? The E8 are said to be able to last up to four hours on a single charge (the AirPods can deliver up to 5).

The good news is that they come bundled with an additional battery in the box which should be good for two extra charges, as well as four pairs of different-sized silicon tips and a USB charging cable (USB-A to microUSB).