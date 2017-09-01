Give your phone a fish-eye, wide-angle, and a super-macro lens for $7.99

Smartphones cameras continue to get better with each generation. What was 3.2-megapixels just a few years ago is now pushing 20-megapixels and higher; some models use two lenses on the back. But, what do you do if you don’t have a cutting edge handset? Or, what if you just want to improve the camera experience without buying a new phone? Apps can only do so much. Hardware, on the other hand, can make bigger differences.

Our Deal of the Day is a 3-in-1 kit of lenses that will up you camera game. Priced at a mere $9.99, you’ll be able to capture fish eye, super macro, and wide angle shots. The universal lenses attach to pretty much any device you’ll find on the market.

Features

Carry w/ you anywhere & attach w/ a simple clip

Fish-eye lens provides an angle of view up to 180º

Wide-angle lens magnifies up to 0.67X

Super-macro lens gives super macro magnification

Where to Buy

You can head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now and pick up one of these kits for only $7.99. Normally priced at $14.99, you can save about half on the bundle just because you’re awesome.

