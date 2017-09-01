LG is giving away three V30s, here’s how to win one

A few days ago LG unveiled its latest flagship product, the LG V30 during a press event at IFA 2017 in Berlin. The handset is one of the best looking phones LG ever produced to date and it comes packed with an impressive host of features.

While we don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to pick up an LG V30 in the US, the company is giving a chance to three lucky fans to win a V30 smartphone. All you need to do to enter the sweepstakes is retweet LG’s tweet embedded below until Saturday, September 2, 2017, at 11:59:00 pm ET (Eastern Time).

We're giving away 3 LG V30s to celebrate the launch of the 3rd V series smartphone! RT for a chance to win. Terms: https://t.co/hmkBsMigrk pic.twitter.com/Mt7ewnAAlr — LG USA Mobile (@LGUSAMobile) August 31, 2017

The giveaway is available for people who are at least 18 years old of age and who reside in the US.

At launch, LG didn’t mention anything about the pricing of the V30, but the Sweepstakes does reveal the “approximate retail value” which is $749. This is probably how much LG is going to ask for the unlocked version in the US.

Anyway if you too like the LG V30 and live in the US, head on to Twitter and retweet LG for a chance to win this beautiful smartphone. A total of three units are going to be given away. Hurry up, you still have time!