Sprint will bring the LG V30+ to the US

LG unveiled the V30 and V30+ phablets yesterday, but at launch, the company said the V30+ will be available in limited markets. Well, the good news is that the model will make it to the US courtesy of Sprint.

Thanks to a recent Tweet by the Sprint CEO himself, we now know the LG V30+ will land in the country. For those who haven’t been following the news, the only difference between the LG V30 and V30+ is that the latter carries 128GB of storage instead of 64GB. The phone does not come with a larger display, more RAM or any additional features.

While LG hasn’t officially announced the pricing for the V30 in the US, the company’s ongoing Sweepstakes’ terms and conditions reveal the phone will most likely come with a $749 price tag. And the V30+ variant could set you back with as much as $800.

The LG V30 is a breath-taking new smartphone that comes with the latest specs (yes, LG included a Snapdragon 835 this time) and the truckload of features like the 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

