Sticker Market: Emoji Keyboard lets you get creative while you chat (Review)

Overview

If you like to spice up your online conversation with creative stickers and GIFs, then you’ll be glad to know there are dedicated apps out there which offer access to entire libraries of fun stickers. This is the case of Sticker Market: Emoji Keyboard, a fun little app designed to replace your standard keyboard in order to give you access to all kinds of emoji while you’re using your favorite social media apps.

Getting started

Just head on to the Google Play Store and download the Sticker Market: Emoji Keyboard for free on your Android device and install it. The app is also available in the App Store and can be accessed as a Chrome extension on your desktop computer.

Overall experience

Once you fire up the app, you will be asked to sign in either with your Facebook or Google account (or register with another email). After you’re done you’ll have to go through the keyboard setup tutorial which shows you the simple steps you need to take to activate the keyboard.

Sticker Market

Then you should be transported to the main screen, where you’ll be able to check out your profile and from there, access the Sticker Market which comes packed with stickers, GIF images, and templates. The interface feels quite familiar, as it’s reminiscent of the Google Play Store which means you’ll be able to find your way with ease.

From the Sticker Market, you can download all the stickers you want. Just bear in mind that for some you’ll have to pay. You can browse them by categories including “Top Free”, “Trending” or “Top Paid”.

There’s always a search function, so you can find stickers by searching for keywords in the search box. You can also activate different search filters to sort stickers by your preferred creator, pricing, sorting, and animation.

The app stores the stickers, templates, and GIFs you’ve downloaded in the cloud for later access.

Sticker Keyboard

The second major segment of the app is the Sticker Keyboard which is laid on top your phone’s regular keyboard. You’ll notice a dedicated Sticker button on your keyboard which once tapped will give you access to all the stickers you’ve downloaded so far.

You can use the keyboard in concert with all your social media and messaging apps including WhatsApp , Facebook or Snapchat. The keyboard is customizable as you can choose between a Light Theme and a Dark Theme. It also supports multiple languages including English, Spanish, Polish, Romanian, Armenian and French.

Sticker Cam

But that’s not all, the app also includes a feature called the Sticker Cam. Here you can either add masks or templates and superimpose them on your selfie pictures (similar to Snapchat), or create your own face emoji. How do you do that? By taking a self-portrait and then cropping the part which you want to turn into an emoji. All these custom-made emojis will then be saved under the emojis category in the menu.

Speaking of which, if you’re the creative type Sticker Market invites you to become a sticker creator. Designers and illustrators can submit their work and start selling them on the market.

While the app is easy and fun to use, using the Sticker Cam would at the times result in freezing. I couldn’t load certain templates and some would just force the app to shut-down.

Loading up some types of emojis takes longer than others, but in order to prevent such issues, you should make sure you’re on a stable Wi-Fi connection.

I would also have liked the app to provide more keyboard customization options, not just the light and dark themes, but who knows maybe they will be added later on.

Conclusion

All in all, Sticker Market: Emoji Keyboard is a fun, easy-to-use app that delivers tons of stickers right at your fingertips. The best thing about it is that you no longer have to switch between apps and keyboards to get your daily new emoji fix. Just download the app and start chatting.

Visit the Sticker Market website or;

Download the Sticker Market: Emoji Keyboard app from the Google Play Store