The Harman Kardon Allure is an ugly smart speaker with Alexa

Do you like the idea of having a smart speaker around the house, but you’d like one that could actually deliver premium audio? Then you might want to skip the Amazon Echo in favor of the newly launched Harman Kardon Allure.

The new smart speaker comes with Harman’s 360-degree soon, as well as a built-in 4-microphone array with advanced noise cancellation technology and includes Amazon’s popular voice assistant Alexa too. Users will be able to play music, have Alexa read them the news, buy stuff from Amazon, ask questions and so on.

Apart from that, the Allure also glows and the multicolored ambient light reacts to your voice commands. It also pulses on the music’s rhythm.

The Harman Kardon Allure will be available for purchase for $249.95 a pop starting this winter. Interested parties will be able to get it from the official Harman Kardon website or Amazon.com.

It’s a bit pricier than the Amazon Echo which is currently available for a discounted $99 (down from $179.99), so it remains to be seen whether the Allure will manage to attract customers. Especially given that it looks quite ugly in comparison to the Echo or any other smart speakers out there. The device resembles a ambulance siren, so it’s not really pretty to look at.

What do you think?