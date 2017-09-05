Xiaomi joins the Android One family with the dual camera Mi A1

Google today announced that it has partnered up with Xiaomi for a new Android One handset. The device called Mi A1 offers great specs and a stock Android experience at an affordable price.

While internally the Xiaomi Mi A1 is very much the same as the Xiaomi Mi 5X, it comes with clean Android 7.1.2 Nougat on board and the promise that it will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of the year.

The handset features a 5.5-inch LCD display with fullHD resolution (1920 x 1080) and includes a Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood. The handset ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (hybrid SIM/microSD card slot).

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the first Android One device to take advantage of a dual Mi camera which consists of a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom, as well as dual-tone LED flash. The back also houses a fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi also notes it used a pyrolytic graphite sheet in the device to help with thermal dissipation and reduce temperature by two degrees Celsius. The black model also offers an extra perk, as it features a special coating which doesn’t produce smudges once handled. Xiaomi calls it “fingerprint resistant”.

The new Android One phone relies on a 3,080 mAh with USB Type-C charging. It will become available for purchase in Black, Gold or Rose Gold for approximately $234 a pop.

Like it’s the case with Android One handsets, the Mi A1 will go on sale in emerging markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, as well as the Americas. Customers in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay will be able to purchase the phone starting on September 12.

As for customers in the US, they will have the opportunity to order the device from third-party stores like Gearbest.