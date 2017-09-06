Enable Reader Mode in Chrome for Android [How-To]

As most of you probably know all too well, reading on a mobile device isn’t always a pleasurable experience. In cases where a web page is heavily loaded with ads, pop-ups and other additions trying to read text you came becomes quite inconvenient.

The good news is that there are solutions to this problem. For example, there are apps like Pocket or Readability which basically declutter articles for a cleaner reading experience.

However, you don’t necessarily have to download a third party app in order to do so. If you have an Android device, then you have Chrome and in Chrome, you can easily enable a Reader mode which conveniently strips away everything but for the text and images.

Here’s how you can enable Reader Mode in your Chrome for Android:

1. Fire up Chrome for Android on your phone or tablet

2. Type “chrome://flags” in your address/search bar and hit enter

3. This command will open up a secret options menu packed with experimental features and options available for developers and tinkerers to play with.



4. Find the three dot button in the top right corner tap it and look for the “Find in page” option

5. Type “Reader”

6. You should see the “Reader Mode triggering” which is set to “Default”

7. Change it to “Always” and your browser will force Reader Mode on every webpage you navigate to



8. Hit the “Relaunch Now” button which has appeared at the bottom of the page

9. Once Reader Mode is on you’ll see a “Make page mobile-friend” button at the bottom of the pages you’re browsing.



10. Enjoy a clean browsing experience!