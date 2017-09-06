Grab the ZTE Quartz smartwatch with 75% off from T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering a deal on one of its Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches

Fancy a super affordable Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch? At launch, the ZTE Quartz was already one of the most wallet-friendly Android Wear wearables out there. Back in April, T-Mobile – which holds exclusively over the device – announced it will start offering the Quartz for $199 a pop.

Now for a limited time you’ll be able to get the smartwatch with 75% off – if you jump on board with a 2-year plan with the carrier, naturally.

To take advantage of the deal just grab the ZTE Quartz on a 24-month Equipment Installment Plan for $8/month. Then for the next 24 months, you will receive $6 bill credit every month for 2 years for a total of $144 savings. So basically you’ll acquire the smartwatch for $48 which translates into you having to pay $2/month for 24 months.

Doesn’t sound too bad, does it?

In case you can’t remember the ZTE Quartz boasts a circular 1.4-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 resolution and a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor under the hood. It includes 4GB of RAM and also offers 3G/HSPA connectivity. What’s more, the wearable comes with a big 500 mAh battery under the hood.

The Quartz is IP67 rated and includes a built-in GPS. However, it does not have NFC or a heart rate sensor on board. Yet paying only $48 for an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch seems like a good deal.