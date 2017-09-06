Here’s how to get the LG V30 camera app on the LG G6

The recently launched LG V30 is arguably positioned towards power users that like a bit more control of aspects of the smartphone. One of those features that users prefer to be able to control manually is the camera, and LG recognizes that so have loaded up the LG V30 with an app that offers better control over the settings.

While the LG G6 camera and the accompanying app is pretty good, it lacks the manual controls and specific control that is built-in to the LG V30. However, some clever people have ported the camera app from the V30 over to the G6 so users don’t have to miss out.

This port comes to us via XDA developer “xpirt” and does, unfortunately, require root. The LG V30 camera app port includes all the settings you would typically find on the LG G6 but also adds additional controls and modes exclusive to the LG V30.

Naturally, this isn’t for the faint hearted that care about things like a warranty. Proceed at your own risk by rooting your device but if you happen to already have such privileged access then head on over to XDA to grab the app and enjoy!