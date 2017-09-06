How to get Android 8.0 Oreo’s Picture-in- Picture mode on any Android

Give your current Android one of the coolest features from 8.0 Oreo

Android Oreo 8.0, the latest and the safest version of Android was launched by Google last month. While there are no major visual changes in this update, Google has put together a few interesting features and a bunch of background optimizations in Android Oreo.

Some of the new features include App notification badges, picture in picture mode and lockscreen shortcuts. Unfortunately, the only devices to get the Android Oreo update as of now is the Google Pixel and the Nexus lineup and it might take at least a few more months for the update to reach the other Android devices out there.

However thanks to the open source awesomeness of Android and the hard work of Android developers, even though you do not have Android Oreo installed on your phone, you can get access to some of its features right now.

Also, since the wallpapers and ringtones of Android Oreo are already available for download, you can experience Android Oreo in your phone without even getting the update.

While we previously covered how to get the app notification badges feature of Android Oreo in any Android phone, this article will guide you through the process of getting the picture in picture mode for YouTube feature in Android Oreo on your Android phone. Also, just like the previous one, you don’t need root access for this method also.

The process might look lengthy but don’t worry that is because some of the steps are written in detail to help the beginners. In fact the whole process is quite simple and if you have a working USB Cable and a PC, you could watch floating videos on your Android phone within the next few minutes.

So, let’s dive right in, shall we?

Step 1:

First and foremost, you have to download and install the app called Custom Navigation Bar from the Google Play Store.

Step 2:

Now you have to install the ADB drivers on your PC. ADB is nothing but the abbreviation for Android Debug Bridge.

Just think of it as a bridge that is needed to connect your PC and your phone apart from your USB cable.

You can download the ADB drivers for your PC from here.

Step 3:

Once the download is complete, open the setup file.

Step 4:

A command interface will now open and will ask your permission to proceed installing the ADB drivers on your computer.

Just type ‘y’ and hit enter to proceed with the installation and just before you know it, the ADB drivers will be installed on your PC and the command interface will close automatically.

Step 5:

Now you have to connect your phone with your PC using your USB cable.

Step 6:

Now you have to enable the USB Debugging option on your phone to establish a connection and send the commands from your PC to your phone.

To do this, go to settings->about phone->build number and then tap on it multiple times until your phone says developer options are enabled.

Now go back to the main page of your settings app where you will find a new row named ‘Developer options’. Open it.

Scroll till you find an option called ‘USB Debugging’. Tap on it to enable and select allow when the popup appears.

Your PC will now detect your phone and a connection will be successfully established.

Step 7:

This is the important part. Go to the folder on your PC where the ADB drivers are installed. It is usually at the location, C:\adb.

Step 8:

Now open a command window on that location by holding the shift key on your keyboard and then right clicking on an empty space on the folder.

Step 9:

Enter the following command in the command window. The command is to give permission to your PC to send commands to your phone and to confirm there are no issues.

adb devices

Step 10:

If you get the serial number or the name of your device after entering the command, then it means that the connection is successfully established between your PC and your phone.

You will also be prompted on your phone to provide permission, just enable.

Step 11:

Now, enter the following command to enter the ADB shell

adb shell

Step 12:

Your command window will now enter the adb shell mode. Now carefully enter the below command.

pm grant xyz.paphonb.systemuituner android.permission.WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS

This command will grant the app permission to modify the default settings on your phone to enable the picture in picture mode.

Step 13:

As soon you enter the command, the app will now allow you to proceed further.

To ensure that your phone is compatible to support the picture in picture mode, the app will conduct a simple test and will display a next button on the bottom of your screen.

If you can see the next button then it means that your device is compatible. Just click on the next button to pass the compatibility test.

Step 14:

Now select the Navigation bar option at the top and then select ‘Type‘ under either the Extra left or Extra right button option based on your preference.

Step 15:

Now select ‘Keycode‘ under Type and then go back and select ‘Keycode’ Scroll till the end to find the option ‘Window‘ and then select it.

Step 16:

If you want you can go back and then select an icon to be placed at the right or left corner of your navigation bar. You can ignore this step if you prefer an empty space.

Step 17:

Finally, it is time to play your favourite video from YouTube and leave the app. Only this time, instead of pressing the back or the home button from your navigation bar, press the button you just created.

You will be automatically switched to the picture in picture mode. Enjoy scrolling through your newsfeed while your video is floating around your screen.

Below is the screenshot of the working picture in picture mode where Taylor is floating on her bath tub, on my screen.

If you have any doubts regarding any step involved in this process, feel free to comment below for help.