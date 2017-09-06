Qualcomm has reportedly no plans of releasing a Snapdragon 836

Remember the rumors which claimed the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be the first handsets to come equipped with the Snapdragon 836 – an upgraded version of the current Snapdragon 835 processor?

Well, it seems they had no real substance. According to the Android Police who has spoken to an industry source familiar with Qualcomm’s plans, the chip maker won’t be releasing a revised version of its flagship processor later this year.

That’s because the Snapdragon 835 is a very solid platform which hasn’t been plagued by any issues, unlike the ill-fated Snapdragon 810.

A recent FCC listing revealed that the Pixel 2 will indeed carry a Snapdragon 835 processor on board, so we’ll have to assume the Pixel 2 XL will take advantage of the same processor too. Yet, there’s a possibility Qualcomm will release a slighter faster version of the Snapdragon 835 in time for the Pixel 2 release. A few years back, the company unveiled the 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801AC a few months after introducing the 2.3GHz Snapdragon 801AB, so there’s a precedent.

The Snapdragon 835 is an octa-core affair which consists of four Kyro cores clocked at 2.35GHz, as well as four Kyro cores clocked at 4.19GHz.

We previously heard that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also be carrying a Snapdragon 836 processor and we know that didn’t end up happening.

Even if we can’t be 100% sure this information is accurate, at this point, it seems very likely the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will arrive with a Snapdragon 835. What do you think?