T-Mobile family plans will now include Netflix

You may be like me in thinking that T-Mobile has surely run out of ideas to continue its radical “Un-carrier” movement, but today is another day you’d be proven wrong. This morning, team Magenta has dropped another compelling perk for its customers, through partnering with the largest streaming media company. Starting on Sept. 12th, T-Mobile customers will be able to link their plans with their Netflix account (or new users can sign up for it) and T-Mobile will take care of the subscription cost. Awesome huh?

Well, as much as T-Mobile would like you to think there are no catches, there in fact are, though minimal. Firstly, you have to technically be on a family plan; that is, two or more lines associated to your account. Sorry loners. Second, you must be on a T-Mobile ONE plan. We could see this one coming a mile away, as the provider has been pushing its “unlimited” plan from every angle since its debut.

There are naturally a couple of other caveats you must know. T-Mobile has committed to covering Netflix’s Standard tier of streaming service ($9.99/month), not the Premium ($11.99/month), which bumps up the number of screens that can simultaneously watch from two to four and the resolution allowable from 1080P to 4K. Fortunately, if you do want to take advantage of your brand-spanking new Note 8 display in 4K HDR glory, you can. T-Mobile will cover the difference and you’ll be able to pay the two extra $2 from your T-Mobile account.

A very important thing to be aware of is that the T-Mobile ONE plan comes with its own catches. Relevant to this announcement is the fact that with the vanilla ONE plan, you’re restricted to 480p video quality when using T-Mobile’s towers. You’ll have to ante up an extra $10/month per line to get HD streaming.

All in all, this is a very generous offer and one of the better perks we’ve seen for T-Mobile customers. Netflix’s subscriber base is huge and this will bring out-of-the-blue savings to many. Hit up the link below for the official word.