WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera goes where your phone can’t (Deal of the Day)

Ever find yourself trying to figure out what’s clogging your kitchen drain? Or, perhaps you’re working on something under the car hood and can’t seem to see the problem. If only you could look down inside somehow.

Today’s Deal of the Day is a waterproof HD endoscopic camera which can be used to do just that. It’s three meters long and designed to work with your smartphone or Wi-Fi connected device. In other words, this is what you’ll be able to feed down the drain to see what’s getting in the way. Best of all, it’s on sale for 58% off!

With an 8-way adjustable LED, this waterproof, 2 MP resolution camera can slip into the tight or dark spaces or fingers or eyes can’t and send a feed right back to any device you’re using via WiFi. It’s important to diagnose a problem at the source. This camera will help you get there.

Features

Length: 3m

Video resolution: 1080p HD

IP68 waterproof rating

Where to Buy

You can purchase the WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera for only $41.99 (58% OFF) from the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

