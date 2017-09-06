YouTube update brings low-latency streaming, new tools for easier chat moderation

This week, YouTube announced it was adding a few new tools to its live streaming service component, meant to make YouTube Live content creation more intuitive and easily accessible.

Video creators looking to better engage their audience now have the option of enabling the ultra-low latency mode which will slow down streaming video latency to just a few seconds, without having to use additional software or encoders. As a result, the streamer will be able to respond promptly to the audience’s comments.

With the latest update, YouTube is also focusing on making moderating chats more efficient. Inline moderation is available so that you can now pause the chat feed simply by pressing the “alt/option” button. Then you can simply hover over a message to approve or delete it.

On top of that, you can easily assign a chat moderator to be in charge of flagging, removing or hiding messages.

Another novelty is that you can now opt-in to YouTube’s flagging system which is designed to monitor and hold possibility inappropriate messages for review. And as a user continues to review more, the system will slowly but surely become better at identifying which messages you are most likely to approve and which ones should be discarded.

What’s more, YouTube now gives streamers the ability to share hidden user lists across comments and live chat. And gamers will be happy to know they can now easily stream some mobile games straight from the YouTube’s mobile app. This puts YouTube on par with similar services like Microsoft Mixer and Twitch.

The new YouTube update will positively impact iPhone and iPad users, as well. Thanks to the Apple ReplayKit, iOS users will be able to live stream via the YouTube application, as well as be able to add their own video and audio comments to a stream by using their device’s microphone or frontal camera.