Celebrating ten years of Android and AndroidGuys (Giveaway Week 2)

On November 5, 2007, the world changed. Google led a group of 34 companies to establish the Open Handset Alliance, and with it came the launch of the Android Operating System. Since that very day, we here at AndroidGuys have been fans. We love Android for its ability to connect, inform, and inspire people throughout the entire world.
AndroidGuys launched then too. For the last ten years its been AndroidGuys’ goal to cover, analyze, and celebrate Google and Android. We love Android just like anyone else and we’re as excited as the guys in Mountain View for the tenth anniversary of Android.
So, we’re celebrating.
We’ve teamed up with some truly amazing companies for ten weeks of giveaways. Each week will allow one lucky winner to walk away with a prize pack of products from some of the most well-known names in Android. We’ve tried to work with companies to include products that all fit together. Some weeks will have a theme, some weeks will revolve around one grand prize.
We’re doing this to celebrate Android, but also to celebrate you. Without the amazing community that has sprung up around both Android and AndroidGuys, none of this would be possible. As much as this is a celebration of Android and AG, it’s also a way for us to say thank you for all the support, feedback, and love that you’ve given us over the years.
Moto Z2 Play Smartphone
Go beyond what today’s typical smartphones can do with the second generation Moto Z Play. Moto Z2 Play is designed to be thinner, lighter and faster with enhanced camera performance. And with Moto Mods, the new Moto Z2 Play can instantly transform into exactly what you need, when you need it. You can even give Moto Z2 Play premium JBL sound with the JBL SoundBoost 2. Pull out your phone, turn up the volume, and get the party started. You can find out more about the Moto Z2 Play on its website and you can connect with Moto on its Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Please note that this is a Verizon branded Moto Z2 Play so you might have to get it unlocked before you can use it on another carrier.
JBL Soundboost 2
Turn your Moto Z into a mobile boom box with this JBL SoundBoost Moto Mod speaker. It provides high-quality stereo sound for up to 10 hours, and its built-in kickstand lets you enjoy hands-free playback. No pairing is necessary when you use this snap-on 6W JBL SoundBoost Moto Mod speaker with the Moto Z. You can find out more about the JBL Soundboost 2 on Moto’s website.
SOUL Electronics Run Free Pro HD
SOUL Electronics run free Pro HD balanced armature wireless sports in-ear earphones earbuds with Bluetooth. Waterproof for running workout gym. The powerful balanced armature drivers, perfectly separated between lows, mids and highs, take your motivation to a New level during your training and workout. Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR with apt-X stereo audio decoder for the best possible audio performance. Wind noise reduction to improve call quality. Run free Pro HD keeps you moving with 12-hour of playtime by using Li-ion polymer. Our fast charge gets you an up to 90-min of playtime in just 15-min. Interchangeable ear lock system and memory foam ear tips secure your run free Pro HD in place like no other earphones. 4 pairs of ear tips plus 2 pairs of foam ear tips and 2 pairs of oarlocks. With the waterproof feature, added protection from exposure to sweat and water with washable earpieces, enjoys your run free Pro HD anytime, anywhere without missing a beat. You can find out more about the SOUL Electronics Run Free Pro HD on its website. You can connect with SOUL Electronics on its Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
$25 Google Play Gift Card
Get music, movies, books, Android apps, and more on Google Play. Purchase and enjoy your content on both the web and your Android phone/tablet. We thank Google for graciously donating these gift cards for the giveaway.
Choetech 18W USB-C Wall Charger
- 18W Power Delivery: The USB Type-C charger delivers up to 18W of power with USB Power Delivery (PD) specification for charging your devices.
- Safe Charging: Internal sophisticated circuit design with reliable multiple protections against over-current, over-voltage, overheating and short circuit.
- Compatibility: Charge nearly all USB-C enabled devices, but we recommend pairing it with USB-C phones that support PD function for optimal charging performance.
- You can find out more about the CHOETECH 18W Power Delivery Type-C Wall Charger on Amazon
Choetech Braided Nylon USB C cable
- The usb c cable enables SuperSpeed transfer of up to 5Gbps with compatible USB 3.0 device—transfer an HD movie in under 5 seconds. Backward compatible with USB2.0 and 1.1.
- Compliant with USB-A to USB-C standards, featuring the required 56k ohm pull-up resistor necessary to protect your devices.
- The charge-and-sync USB C cable features aluminum alloy housing and a braided design to hold up to wear and tear.
- You can find out more information about the Choetech Braided Nylon USB C cables on Amazon
Terms, conditions, and rules
Even though we’d love to open this giveaway up to every person on earth, we have to work within some restrictions. For that reason, all entrants must be at least 18 years old and have a shipping address in the United States. At the conclusion of this giveaway, one winner will be chosen. AndroidGuys staff will contact the winner for their shipping information. Products housed by AndroidGuys staff will be sent out to the winner while. For products not housed by AG staff, your information will be passed onto the representatives of that company so they can send out the product(s).
This giveaway runs from 10 AM on September 7, 2017, until 11:59 PM on September 13, 2017. By entering, you agree to have your name displayed as the winner if you are so chosen.
In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.
Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys and our partners on Twitter and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.
Again, we’d like to thank every company that has teamed up with us on this giveaway. Specifically for this week’s giveaway, we’d like to thank Motorola, JBL, Soul Electronics, Choetech, and Google.