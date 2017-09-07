Droplr offers simple and flexible file sharing and collaboration; 4 years is just $39.99

Just about every professional or office job requires file sharing and collaboration in a daily basis. Moreover, we find something similar in the household as multiple members of a family try to coordinate and share.

We’re all familiar with Dropbox, but it’s not a perfect system. What happens when the person sharing files with you closes their account or deletes a folder? Droplr attempts to deliver a better, if not more streamlined approach to file sharing. Not only does it bring new things to the table, it also plays nice with the existing apps and services you are already using.

Features

Collaborate w/ up to three users on a single account

Use the new Boards feature to create & share boards w/ team members around concepts, ideas, projects, & more

Snag images or videos of your screen & have them share-ready in a few quick clicks

Record as an image or gif & pop a link in a chat or email in seconds

Annotate screenshots for further clarity

Shorten links for easier sharing

Share only what you want to show w/ previews

Control when what you share disappears & password protect Drops for added security

Tag Drops w/ keywords for simple organization

Select any part of your screen to record & pause or mute audio during recording

Write Markdown notes & share code snippets w/ syntax-highlighting

Drag & drop gifs right from the browser

Integrate w/ Slack, Jira, Confluence, Google Docs, Asana, Hipchat, Twitter, Basecamp, Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, & many more

