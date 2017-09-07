Huawei Band 2 Pro now available on Amazon for $69.99

Looking for a new fitness band? Then you might be interested to know that Huawei today announced that its Band 2 Pro activity tracker is not available for purchase via Amazon with a $69.99 price tag attached to it (and warranty).

The Huawei Band 2 Pro has been designed to support active individuals who also want to look stylish. To that end the tracker boasts a slim form factor, a long, stretched out display and is available in three color options: Black, Blue, and Red.

The wearable is said to be able to record heartbeat, pace, distance, speed and even direction. A big feature here is the VO2 Max measuring which aims to determine how fast the wearer’s body imports oxygen.

The Huawei Band 2 Pro also takes advantage of the company’s TruSleep sleep and breathing tracker which monitors light, deep and REM sleep and sleep interruptions, as well as an integrated GPS sensor and Huawei’s Running Coach software.

The wearable can be paired with a smartphone (running Android 4.4 KitKat or higher) and allows users to see their messages, incoming calls or email notifications on the elongated PMOLED black-and-white display even if they leave their handsed behind.

Huawei promises the 105 mAh battery powering the wearable can last to seven days of continues use on a single charge and up to 21 days on standby.

At only $69.99 the Huawei Band 2 Pro sounds like a very good deal. You can order one from Amazon right now.s