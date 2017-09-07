Samsung offering up to $200,000 bounty for reporting security weaknesses

Security is taken with the upmost importance on Android with monthly security updates to ensure consumers aren’t left vulnerable.

With Samsung as one of the biggest smartphone manufactures it inherently has one of the biggest responsibilities and influences when it comes to security. Samsung is launching a Mobile Security Rewards program that will reward those who find and highlight potential security vulnerabilities. There are a few requirements to be eligible:

You must have a device from this list

Must be on the latest software for your device

Can’t use a physical connection or 3rd party computer software

More conditions can be found here

The conditions are pretty restrictive and specific to finding vulnerabilities on the actual device in isolation rather than having to rely on external software. That will reduce the scope and potential for security holes greatly, you would think especially with the regular security updates to Android from Google.

Nevertheless, don’t let that put you off. If you fancy yourself as a bit of a security buff then what are you waiting for?