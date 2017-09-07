Top 10 educational apps for students going back to school

Summer is officially over and a new school year is upon us. A lot of schools, colleges, and universities have already opened their doors welcoming students back into the fold.

But if you’re having a hard time getting into learning mood after a summer full of adventures, we suggest trying out some educational apps to remind yourself that learning can be fun too. Below you’ll find ten such examples for your pleasure. Let the learning begin!

Ready4 SAT

High school students who are getting ready for SATs can download this app and forget all about carrying around physical books and heavy study materials.

Ready4 SAT includes over more than 1,000 SAT questions and detailed answer explanations, as well as intuitive lessons which highlight important SAT concepts step-by-step. The app also includes a School Matcher tool which allows students to find schools that match their exact preferences and future goals.

Download Ready4 SAT from the Google Play Store

EdX

Maybe you decided to give the online college experience a chance this year in order to acquire a skill needed to advance your career. Then EdX might be just the kind of app you need. It’s an aggregate of college courses from universities across the world and you can find courses in diverse fields ranging from computer programming and engineering to history, nutrition and statics thought by experts at Harvard University, MIT, Microsoft and more. All of them are completely free to take but take into consideration that you won’t be able to obtain a legitimate degree after you complete these courses, you’ll just broaden up your knowledge.

Download EdX from the Google Play Store

My Study Life

While student years are often called the best years, that doesn’t mean student life is not complicated. You have to juggle a full class schedule, deadlines and sometimes even a job.

My Study Life aims to help students of any age plan their day and stay on top of their busy schedules. With a colorful and intuitive interface, My Study Life makes sure you don’t miss a deadline at school and submit each and every one of your projects on time.

Download My Study Life from the Google Play Store

StudyBlue

Flashcards are considered by many the most effective way of learners to study and retain factual knowledge. And StudyBlue lets students quickly create their own digital flash cards for free.

The app also allows you to quiz yourself, track progress and set study reminders. StudyBlue is a great tool for those who are hoping to ace their finals. Even if the school year just started, it’s never too early to start researching new, modern ways to study.

Download StudyBlue from the Google Play Store

Office Lens

This is an app developed by Microsoft which lets you take pictures of documents, whiteboards, blackboards, magazine, receipts and more and quickly converts them into editable text. Can’t keep up with your professor who fills countless whiteboards during a single class? Fire up Office Lens and take a few pictures to make sure you have secured the material. Students can save the images as PDFs, Word or PowerPoint files. It’s super handy!

Download Office Lens from the Google Play Store

Khan Academy

Didn’t understand a certain concept in class? Don’t worry. Khan Academy acts as your private tutor, as it includes over 10,000 videos and explanations in math, science, economics, history and much, much more.

Once you think you’ve mastered a certain topic, you can also dab into the database of interactive Common Core aligned practice questions to test your knowledge. The app allows you to learn at your own pace from the comfort of your own home.

Download Khan Academy from the Google Play Store

Offtime

Don’t let your Android phone or tablet distract you while you’re trying to study or learn something new. Offtime is an app that can help you limit phone usage, so you can do the things that really matter to you.

To keep distraction out, the app allows you to create profiles that block calls, texts, and notifications. Users can even restrict access to any apps (bye-bye Facebook), as well as send out custom auto-replies.

Download Offtime from the Google Play Store

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

It’s not uncommon for teachers to ask their students to write an essay about their summer during the first week of a new school year. This app comes extremely in handy when you’re writing a composition thanks to its integrated thesaurus of synonyms/antonyms and quick definitions section. Merriam-Webster can also be of use if you want to impress by using complex phrasing and words. The app features a Word of the Day section which allows users to learn new words every day.

Download Merriam-Webster Dictionary from the Google Play Store

Code Adventures

Trying to get your kids into coding from an early age? Then this app can help you do it! Code Adventures is a collection of puzzles that allow children to learn the basics of coding, as well as boost logical thinking, problem-solving, patience and persistence.

Code Adventures is not only targeted at children; it can be used by teenagers who have developed an interest in coding, as well.

Download Code Adventures from the Google Play Store

Learnist

Looking for something new to learn or to acquire more information on a certain topic which you’re tackling at school? Just browse this app’s collection of text and video content to find something new and interesting. Or use the search function to get straight to your topic of interest.

From “11 Science Experiments You Can do with Kids” to “Explore Venus: the Planet Next Door” – Learnist has it all.

Download Learnist from the Google Play Store