Spotify teams up with Hulu to offer a $5 bundle for students

The deal is available only for students in the US

Are you a student enrolled at an accredited university or college in the US? Then listen to this. Starting this week, Spotify Premium for Students subscribers will also get Hulu video streaming for free.

Students are required to pay the same $5/month free to get Spotify Premium which now comes with Hulu’s on-demand streaming plan (ads included). For those who already have Spotify Premium for Students, Hulu can be activated on the side.

It also works the other way around, if you got the regular Hulu subscription, you can go ahead and merge it with your Spotify account. However, note that you will have to subscribe directly through Spotify to take advantage of the deal.

This is a great deal for students to take advantage of, considering the full price of a Spotify Premium subscription is $10, while a Hulu one costs an additional $8. Those looking to jump on board with Spotify Premium for Students will have to submit to student ID verification through SheerID to validate their eligibility.

Spotify started offering special pricing plans for students in the US in 2014. Since then, the program expanded to include a total of 36 countries. But we need to remind you once again that this Spotify+Hulu deal is currently available only for US students.

Check the Spotify website to see if you’re eligible and to get started.