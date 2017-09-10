BangGood is offering discount codes on a bunch of Le and Xiaomi products, get them while they’re hot! (Promoted Deals)

BangGood has offered a number of great deals for its 11th Anniversary Sale recently, and it isn’t done yet! Below you’ll find coupon codes for a number of Le and Xiaomi smartphones and headphones – already great prices in and of themselves!
LeEco Le S3
Key Features: 5.5″ 1080p LCD display, 4/64GB RAM/ROM, Helio X20 Deca-Core processor, 21MP rear camera.
Coupon Code: 11bgx626
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
Key Features: 5.5″ 1080p LCD display, 3/16GB RAM/ROM, Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core processor, 13MP rear camera.
Coupon Code: 11bgnotex16
Xiaomi Mi A1
Key Features: 5.5″ 1080p LCD display, 4/64GB RAM/ROM, Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core processor, Dual-Lens 12/12MP rear camera.
15% OFF coupon Code: 11bga1
LeEco Le Pro 3
Key Features: 5.5″ 1080p LCD display, 4/64GB RAM/ROM, Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core processor, 16MP rear camera.
Coupon Code: 11bgx727
Xiaomi Hybrid Pro Earphone
Key Features: Triple-Driver, Graphene Internals, In-Line Mic, Included Carrying Case.
Coupon Code: b06f09
Xiaomi Sport Earhook Bluetooth Headset
Key Features: Bluetooth 4.1, 100mAh Battery, 7 hour talk time.
Coupon Code: fd3058
Xiaomi Square Box Ⅱ
Key Features: AUX line in, 1200mAh battery (10 hours), Bluetooth 4.2, Built-In Mic
Coupon Code: 8fa1aa
BangGood’s 11th Anniversary Sale is winding down, but you can still get great deals site-wide! Check out all the sales before it’s over!
Editor’s Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.