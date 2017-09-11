Google wants to make sure you don’t forget about Android Wear 2.0 this autumn

Despite a slow and bumpy rollout of Android Wear 2.0, Google has a series of new smartwatches hitting the shelves this fall just in time for the holiday shopping season.

And to remind us that Android Wear smartwatches can make for great accessories this season, Google recently published a new post in which it details some of its latest models. All the wearables come with the latest Android Wear 2.0 version on board which means they also provide access to the company’s virtual helper, the Google Assistant.

Google highlights the wide range of choices customers have when looking to buy an Android Wear smartwatch. For example, the Alphabet-owned company has parented up with fashion companies like Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, Guess, Hugo Boss or Michael Kors to deliver stylish wearables perfect for fashionistas.

Luxury brands are also getting in the game, so if you like the classic watch look you can get an Android Wear watch from Tag Heuer or Montblanc. Then there are the models designed for those who lead active lives. Products like the Huawei Watch 2, Polar M600 or Ticwatch S&E come equipped with GPS and a heart rate monitor in order to be able to track every aspect of an workout.

In the same blog post, Google also highlights the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon – a smartwatch targeting frequent travelers that comes pre-installed with travels apps such as my LV Guide and My Flight, as well as the Casio Pro-Trek Smart which can make for a great outdoor companion thanks to its rugged exterior and vast array of sensors. Oh and there’s also the super affordable ZTE Quartz (which by the way is currently available with 75% off).

Are you getting an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch this fall? Google sure hopes so.