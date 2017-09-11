Sprint is giving away Essential Phones and a $5,000 cash prize

Sprint – the exclusive carrier of the Essential Phone – is now giving its customers the chance to win one.

As part of its “Rake in the Cash” Sweepstakes, the carrier announced it will be giving off a $5,000 cash price plus an Essential Phone with a 360-degree camera. Don’t worry if you win the grand prize, Sprint is also offering an additional 20 prizes consisting of an Essential Phone each, complete with a 360-degree camera.

How do you go about entering the sweepstakes? Well, you can go ahead and visit the carrier’s official website or go on Twitter and follow @Sprint and then write a tweet in which you mention @Sprint and the #RakeItInSweeptakes hashtag. In the tweet, you are required to describe exactly how you’d spend the cash using words, a photo, and a video.

You can enter the sweepstakes daily both via the Sprint page and Twitter, but only an entry each is accepted daily. The contest is open to US citizens who are 18 years of age or older and customers in good standing at Sprint. You can go through the Full Terms and Conditions here.

Remember – you need to enter the sweepstakes before September 22 if you want to win the grand prize. But scoring a free Essential Phone wouldn’t be so bad either given that the full retail price of the device is $699.