A Special Edition OnePlus 5 is probably coming on September 19

Watch out, a new version of the OnePlus 5 might be on its way

Remember that last year OnePlus teamed up with French fashion boutique Colette in order to launch a Special Edition of the OnePlus 3T?

Well, it seems that OnePlus is gearing up once again to launch a style-oriented limited edition phone. And it’s going to be a new version of the OnePlus 5 this time.

The Chinese company has started sending out invites to an event to be hosted in Paris on September 19. We can see OnePlus has partnered up with French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac who is best known for designing a coat of teddy bears worn by pop sensation Madonna.

The invitation reads “Save the date. When style meets its machine, one night in September in Paris.” No other details are given so we can only speculate that OnePlus is planning to unveil a OnePlus 5 version aimed at fashionistas. Like before, the phone will probably be available in limited quantities.Only 250 units of the Colette Special Edition were made.

As for specs, the new OnePlus 5 will probably stay the same, as we only expect the phone’s exterior to be altered a little bit.

Before the OnePlus 5 was launched, the company teased a series of intriguing color options for the device including a Red hue and an Azure/Magenta mixture. Will we get to see a Fiery or Unicorn OnePlus 5 during the event? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Currently, the OnePlus 5 is available in Slate Gray, Midnight Black, and Soft Gold.