Android Oreo bug disables mobile data on Nexus and Pixel devices

Google officially unveiled the latest version of its mobile operating system, Android Oreo 8.0 last month. This is said to be the fastest and the safest version of Android yet and it comes with some interesting features and background improvements.

But some Android Oreo users, owners of Google Nexus and Pixel devices have taken to the Google Product Forums to report a bug in the newest version of Android. Apparently they are getting a notification on their phone saying that mobile data has run out, and they need to visit their carrier’s website.

This might seem like a normal and a useful message, but in reality, the Android Oreo users are getting this notification before they have actually used all of their mobile data. While some carriers still allow their users to use certain apps like Whatsapp even if they have used all of their mobile data, Android Oreo does not realize this yet. Which is why it keeps sending the notification and automatically disables users’ mobile data restricting them from using these apps even as their carrier allows it.

Another set of Google Pixel users are also reporting a bug where their mobile data is automatically switched off even before they reach the usage limit.

Many users have reported these bugs on the Google Product Forums and a Pixel Community Manager has already responded to this by announcing that they will be fixing this via an update.

It is not clear when the update will be hitting the Android Oreo devices as of now. But, since it was marked as high priority, you might expect it anytime soon. Do you experience similar kind of issues on your device running Android Oreo? Let us know in the comments below.