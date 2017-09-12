ASUS Zenfone 4 Max with dual-camera, large battery now available in the US

ASUS’ new Zenfone 4 Max – which was so far available in Russia and other countries has now hit US shores.

You can grab the device in its unlocked form from ASUS.com, but also Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H. Since this is a middle-range device, it does not come with a premium price tag, so you’ll only have to pay $199 for it.

What will get in return for this amount of money? Well a decent 5.5-inch touchscreen handset with 720p resolution and a Snapdragon 430 sustaining life on board. The ASUS Zenfone 4 Max also includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage and also dual-SIM functionality.

The phone is an interesting proposition for budget customers due to two reasons. First off, it features a dual camera setup which pairs a 13-megapixel main sensor with a 5-megapixel secondary one (there’s also an 8-megapixel selfie shooter living in the front). Secondly, the phone comes with a huge 5,000 mAh battery – which you can also use to charge other devices and is said to be able to sustain up to 22 hours of video playback or 26 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing.

While the handset comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, ASUS has pledged the Android 8.0 Oreo update for all the phones in the Zenfone 4 series.

Note that the handset is compatible with GSM/LTE carriers meaning you’ll be able to use it on AT&T or T-Mobile, but not on Verizon or Sprint.