Creating a successful mobile app

Almost everyone you know, under a certain age, probably owns a Smartphone or tablet. Whether it’s an iPhone, iPad or an android, mobile apps and games are incredibly popular. If you’re keen to get into the market of mobile games, hurry, it’s a market that’s growing by the day. Here are a few ways to get your app off the ground and make money from it.

Concept

You may already have an idea for your app. If you don’t; a niche market is a good place to start because you’ll be one of only a handful, not several thousand. People will take an interest in something if it fulfills a want or need and captures their attention.

Appearance

No matter how good your app is, it needs to look good. In a superficial world, putting a good face on just about anything means people are more likely to buy it.

Research

Whether you already have your idea, or it’s still a work in progress, do your research. Find out what people look for in an app, how many similar apps already exist, and whether yours will stand out. If there are too many lookalikes, it’s unlikely to take off. Some of the most successful apps are completely new concepts.

Popularize, then Publicize

It’s an age old marketing technique – advertise your product before it hits the market. This way, you can get people talking about it and build a bit of anticipation so that when they actually see it, they’ll recognize it and, hopefully, want it. Timing is key though – leave it too long and the buzz may die down, too little time could mean not enough people have heard about it before the release.

Getting it Approved

Apple’s App Store and Google Play both have rules and regulations as to what apps and games can and cannot contain. Make sure you go over them thoroughly so that your app can be approved quickly, without you having to resubmit several times.

Make a success of it before you charge for it

Some of the most successful games are follow-ups to an original. Plants vs Zombies 2 currently has more than 10,000,000 downloads, outstripping its predecessor, the original PVZ, by more than 1.5 million – and that’s just the Android downloads.

Of course, there’s nothing to say that you have to have a successful app to be able to sell another one. Another huge success is Marvel’s Contest of Champions – the game owes its success to the massive fan base around the Marvel comics and movies. Another amazingly successful app is that of Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie. At $4.99 a pop, he made over $100,000 in just one day.

The good news about creating an app, you don’t have to be an expert programmer or know how to code to create an app. Team up with someone who can do the programming for you, or buy source code from a site like www.sellmyapp.com.