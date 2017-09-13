How-to manage annoying notifications on your Android

You probably have a ton of apps installed on your Android phone and as a consequence receive plenty of notifications. These alerts are very useful most of the times, especially for people who want to stay constantly connected. But at times, notifications can become quite annoying, especially in scenarios where you need to focus your attention away from your phone.

Fortunately, Android allows you manage app notifications quite easily. On devices that are on more recent versions of Android (my Galaxy A3 2016 is on Android 7.0 Nougat), you will find a dedicated notification panel in Settings which lets you customize your notification experience. So here’s how to get started:

1) Open up Settings

2) Find the Notification panel and tap on it

3) Start disabling apps which you don’t want to send notifications

4) At the bottom of the list you’ll be able to set a Notification reminder (an accompanying vibration to your notification) or set a different ringtone too)



5) Go back to Notifications and access the Advance Notification panel located in the top right.



6) From there you can opt to show a notification silently (without sound or vibration) or set it on priority

On older Android devices (4.1 Jelly Bean to 4.4 KitKat) you will need to go to Settings>Apps and find the app you want to stop. Tap on it and then uncheck the Show notifications box.