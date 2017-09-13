Manage, backup, & safely delete your computer’s precious information — This software suite just $19.99

Managing files on a Windows computer can be pretty tedious or difficult process if you’re going about it manually. However, if you have the right tools, there are ways to automate things, freeing your time and brain up for other things. Our Deal of the Day is a 4-part bundle designed to manage files, create backups, and properly delete things.

Called the Ultimate Windows File Management Suite, it’s a set of software that normally retails for around $200 in total. But, for a limited time, you can grab it for only $19.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

O&O DiskImage 11

In the event you should lose personal data, it can be quickly restored with just a few mouse clicks, even if Windows won’t start. It also supports SSD drives and the latest UEFI System. Need to carry out a full system restore? O&O DiskImage 11 can do that, plus it can duplicate or clone an entire PC or hard drive. You need backup, and here it is.

O&O DiskRecovery 12

O&O DiskRecovery searches for files that were accidentally deleted or lost through a crash or software error. It then reconstructs and recovers the files quickly and easily. It scans an entire hard disk, partition or USB stick for lost files, photos, videos, music, and more before reconstructing and recovering them. Even SD Card recovery is no problem.

O&O AutoBackup 6

O&O AutoBackup 6 will backup your files and keep them in sync — all without you needing to get your hands dirty. You can automatically backup your photos and videos onto an external HDD or USB in no time.

O&O SafeErase 11

Identity theft is more widespread than ever, and simply clicking “delete” doesn’t mean your files are permanently destroyed. O&O SafeErase, however, does permanently delete your confidential files using recognized methods so that a recovery is never possible.

What are you waiting for? Head to our Deals Store and pick up the Ultimate Windows File Management Suite for only $19.99.